Condenan a la Nación por la expulsión del activista venezolano Lorent Saleh de Colombia

Venezuelan human rights activist Lorent Saleh, founder of the NGO Operation Libertad and 2017 Sakharov Prize laureate, speaks with students of the Autonomous University of Central America (UACA) in San Jose, Costa Rica, on January 30, 2019. - Saleh was detained for four years in "The Tomb" in Venezuela. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) | Foto: AFP