Vacuna de AstraZeneca: Colombia esperará 15 días para determinar si se utiliza

FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo ,a package of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown in the state of Brandenburg where the first coronavirus vaccinations are given in doctors' surgeries, in Senftenberg, Germany. The German government says it is suspending use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine over fresh reports of dangerous blood clots in connection with the shot. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP, File) | Foto: Agencia AP