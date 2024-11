Mil años más tarde, un guerrero vikingo se encuentra con un pariente en Dinamarca

An employee from The National Museum of Denmark unpacks the skeleton of a man found in a mass grave in Oxford, England on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Copenhagen. - The skeleton will be reunited in the special exhibition 'Join the vikings - on raid' with a relative who lived in Denmark more than 1000 years ago. The man from Oxford was killed in England in a massacre when an English king ordered the slaying of dozens of Danish settlers. A museum said Wednesday that archaeologists and scientists on both sides of the North Sea have established the relation between the men thanks to DNA technology and they were likely either half-brothers or nephew and uncle. One was a farmer in Denmark, the other likely a raider. (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT | Foto: AFP