¿Qué podría pasar con la economía de Venezuela si Nicolás Maduro pierde las elecciones presidenciales?

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JULY 28: The presidential candidate of the Venezuelan opposition, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, casts his vote at the Santo Tomas de Villanueva school in Caracas on July 28, 2024. Venezuelans vote on Sunday between the continuity of President Nicolas Maduro or the change of his rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia in the midst of high tension following the incumbent's threat of 'a bloodbath' if he loses, something that polls suggest is likely. (Photo by Pedro Rances Mattey/Anadolu via Getty Images) | Foto: Anadolu via Getty Images