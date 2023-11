Murió el guitarrista de la banda Killing Joke, ‘Geordie’ Walker

Axl Rose, vocalista de la mítica banda de rock Guns N’ Roses, es acusado de agresión sexual

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip) | Foto: Getty Images for Power Trip