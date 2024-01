Andrés Manuel López Obrador: así fue la reunión en la que el Cartel de Sinaloa habría acordado darle USD 2 millones para campaña

Handout photo released by the Mexican Presidency showing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L) during his virtual meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City on May 07, 2021. (Photo by - / Mexican Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / MEXICAN PRESIDENCY " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS | Foto: AFP