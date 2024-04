“Está perjudicando a la oposición ayudando a la dictadura”: Juan Guaidó rechazó las recientes reuniones de Gustavo Petro en Caracas para lograr una “paz política”

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JANUARY 15: Opposition leader and reelected president of the National Assembly by anti-Maduro lawmakers majority Juan Guaido speaks during a session called by opposition lawmakers at Anfiteatro El Hatillo on January 15, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. Session had to be moved out of Congress building to Anfiteatro El Hatillo due to attacks to opposition lawmakers who were trying to get in. Juan Guaido had urged military forces to allow lawmakers and a group of teachers to get in the building and guarantee protection. After the scandal which resulted in the election of two parallel assemblies, the commission of Constitutional Affairs of the Supreme Court of Justice urged officialism-proclaimed president of the National Assembly Luis Parra to certify his votes. Opposition and Officialism fight for the control of the National Assembly, nearly after a year since Opposition leader and reelected president of the National Assembly by anti-Maduro lawmakers majority Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela invoking National Constitution. (Photo by Carolina Cabral/Getty Images) | Foto: Carolina Cabral