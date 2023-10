La adolescente iraní Armita Garawand, que fue agredida en extrañas circunstancias en el metro de Teherán, falleció tras un mes en coma

Replying to @user4029485342109 CURRENT LIES ABOUT ARMITA: * she fainted (multiple witnesses confirm she was attacked by morality police & hit her head) * she was unconscious the whole time (witnesses say she was conscious all the way to ambulance, where her attacker was waiting) * the released footage is missing over 5mins * there is no camera in the train (there was) * CCTV shows her wearing these Nikes at store on her way to train, not same shoes in video (entire video now suspect) * they made her friends lie on State TV Say her name #armitagaravand and free her mom #shahinahmadi Alt eng spellings: #armitageravand #armitagarawand #shaheenahmadi #armita_garavand #armita_geravand