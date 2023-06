La Meca se prepara para recibir a la gran peregrinación musulmana

For Hajj are the months well known. If anyone undertakes that duty therein let there be no obscenity nor wickedness nor wrangling in the Hajj.

[Al-Baqara: 197]#Proclaim_to_the_People #In_Peace_and_Security#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You pic.twitter.com/PptbPgl9hj