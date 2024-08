Tras arresto de fundador de Telegram, crece el temor del Ejército de Rusia de que se revele información militar clasificada

“Anclado en el pasado”

(FILES) This picture taken on October 5, 2020 shows the logo of mobile messaging and call service telegram on a tablet screen in Toulouse, southwestern France. Messaging app Telegram calls it an "attack on democracy," Google says it "seriously threatens free speech" -- but what exactly is in Brazil's controversial measure to regulate disinformation online? The bill aims to increase internet companies' transparency and make them adopt rules to combat illegal content in seven areas: attacks against democracy and the rule of law, children, the health system, and women; racism; terrorism; and incitement to suicide or self-harm. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) | Foto: AFP