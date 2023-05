Pánico en California, Estados Unidos, por nuevo temblor; un famoso actor de Hollywood lo sintió

Minor 3.4 earthquake registered off Malibu 8:04 AM today. No reports of damage. The City is coordinating with Fire and Sheriff's Depts to check for damages. It's a good reminder to check your earthquake supplies and emergency plans! @LACoFDPIO @LHSLASD @MalibuVOP @CERTMalibu pic.twitter.com/RXUJmR04Hg