La mujer que se ganó dos veces la lotería en una misma semana: ¿cómo lo hizo?

A 70-year-old from Newark discovered the $100K ULTIMATE CASH ticket she purchased was a $100,000 winner. 🎉



She celebrated by purchasing 3 SERIOUS MONEY tickets -- one of them turned out to be a $300,000 top prize winner…



Read more of this story at: https://t.co/IFQMJifmWd! pic.twitter.com/hEnEQsJcVy