“No se rindan”: Mujer se graduó a los 90 años de la universidad, pasaron más de siete décadas desde que entró. Así lo logró

Returning to NIU in 2019 with her original 1951 student ID in hand, 90yo Joyce DeFauw will walk the stage at this weekend’s commencement, earning her degree seven decades in the making.



For more of Grandma Joyce’s inspiring story, visit: https://t.co/nFhsD9YydE#HuskiePride pic.twitter.com/qEifAQeCjS