Gobierno dice que no hay evidencia de que en Colombia se produzca fentanilo

FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va., Aug. 9, 2016. The US is announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against 14 people and 14 firms across China and Canada related to the import of fentanyl into the United States. It's one of the biggest actions the Biden administration has taken against the trafficking of the deadly drug. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) | Foto: AP