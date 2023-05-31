Aliste las crispetas; HBO Max se lució con lo nuevo que llega en junio de 2023

Sex And The City, X-Men, Batman, Avatar y Monsters vs. Aliens, son algunos de los estrenos.

HBO Max es la nueva plataforma de streaming que unifica todos los contenidos de HBO, además, llega con una más amplia biblioteca audiovisual de éxitos de taquilla, series y exclusivos Max Originals.

Cabe destacar que desde junio, HBO Max ya no “existirá”, ahora se conocerá solamente como Max, sin embargo, su contenido sigue siendo de calidad y el calendario de junio de 2023 promete los mejores contenidos para sus usuarios. Empezanco con nuevos lanzamientos que incluyen la controvertida serie limitada The Idol, la secuela de Sex and the City, And Just Like That regresa para una segunda temporada, mientras que la película más popular de 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water, hace su debut en streaming.

HBO Max pasará a ser Max y contará con contenidos de Discovery - Foto: Composición de SEMANA

1 de junio

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Maratón de películas, series y documentales. - Foto: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

And Just Like That - Foto: Cortesía: HBO Max

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun’s Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You’re Next (2013)

Así como los celulares, los televisores inteligentes también se pueden actualizar. - Foto: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2 de junio

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Painting With John, Temporada 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

4 de junio

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original) en 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos

5 de junio

Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

6 de junio

Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

7 de junio

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) en 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos

Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

8 de junio

A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original)

9 de junio

AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original)

10 de junio

Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2 (2013)

Walker, Temporada 3

12 de junio

Celebrity IOU, Temporada 4A (HGTV)

13 de junio

Vacation (2015)

14 de junio

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

15 de junio

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Temporada 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef’d (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, Temporada 2 (Max Original)

Los televisores inteligentes cuentan con varios puertos que son de gran utilidad. - Foto: Getty Images

16 de junio

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts, Temporada 1C (Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles, Temporada 3 (Magnolia Network)

17 de junio

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

18 de junio

Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Temporada 2A (Cartoon Network)

19 de junio

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

21 de junio

7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original)

22 de junio

And Just Like That…, Temporada 2 (Max Original) en 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos

Christina On The Coast (HGTV)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)

23 de junio

Rich & Shameless, Temporada 2A (TNT)

Teen Titans Go!, Temporada 8B (Cartoon Network)

25 de junio

Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

26 de junio

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)

27 de junio

Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

28 de junio

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

29 de junio

Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Temporada 2 (Max Original)

Warrior, Temporada 3 (Max Original)

30 de junio