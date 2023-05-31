Crear cuenta
Miércoles, 31 mayo 2023
ISSN 2745-2794
HBO logo photo illustration
HBO logo photo illustration in Tehatta, West Bengal, India on 9 August 2021.

tecnología

Aliste las crispetas; HBO Max se lució con lo nuevo que llega en junio de 2023

Sex And The City, X-Men, Batman, Avatar y Monsters vs. Aliens, son algunos de los estrenos.

31/5/2023

HBO Max es la nueva plataforma de streaming que unifica todos los contenidos de HBO, además, llega con una más amplia biblioteca audiovisual de éxitos de taquilla, series y exclusivos Max Originals.

Cabe destacar que desde junio, HBO Max ya no “existirá”, ahora se conocerá solamente como Max, sin embargo, su contenido sigue siendo de calidad y el calendario de junio de 2023 promete los mejores contenidos para sus usuarios. Empezanco con nuevos lanzamientos que incluyen la controvertida serie limitada The Idol, la secuela de Sex and the City, And Just Like That regresa para una segunda temporada, mientras que la película más popular de 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water, hace su debut en streaming.

HBO Max pasará a ser Max y contará con contenidos de Discovery
HBO Max pasará a ser Max y contará con contenidos de Discovery

1 de junio

  • 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
  • A Star Is Born (1954)
  • A Star Is Born (1976)
  • Army of Darkness (1993)
  • Balls of Fury (2007)
Apple realiza evento de lanzamiento de su nuevo iPhone 14
¿Aún no sabe usar la isla dinámica de su iPhone 14 Pro? Trucos para aprovechar al máximo la función exclusiva de su teléfono
  • Beautiful Creatures (2013)
  • Big Daddy (1999)
  • Breach (2007)
  • Bulworth (1998)
  • Class Act (1992)
  • Click (2006)
  • Dave (1993)
  • David Copperfield (1935)
Televisores inteligentes.
Maratón de películas, series y documentales.
  • Demolition Man (1993)
  • Diggers (2006)
  • Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
  • Dolphin Tale (2011)
  • Dumb & Dumber (1994)
  • Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
  • Eastern Promises (2007)
  • Edge of Darkness (2010)
  • Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)
  • Enter The Dragon (1973)
  • Fame (1980)
Astronautas que le dieron 126 vueltas a la Tierra regresaron tras hacer cruciales experimentos.
Regresan a casa: astronautas que le dieron 126 vueltas a la Tierra realizaron experimentos científicos cruciales
  • Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)
  • Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)
  • Gold Diggers of 1933
  • Gold Diggers of 1935Grease (1978)
  • Hairspray (2007)
  • I Origins (2014)
  • I, Tonya (2017)
  • Jackie Brown (1997)
  • Jeremiah Johnson (1972)
  • Jersey Boys (2014)
  • Just Mercy (2019)
  • Knock Knock (2015)
And Just Like That
And Just Like That
  • Little Shop of Horrors (1986)Magic Mike (2012)
  • Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)
  • Wives (2019)
  • Moneyball (2011)
  • Monster-In-Law (2005)
  • Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
  • Moonlight (2016)
  • Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)
  • Narc (2002)
  • National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
  • Never Say Never Again (1983)
  • Objective, Burma! (1945)
  • On Moonlight Bay (1951)
  • Operation Crossbow (1965)
  • Police Academy (1984)
Los hackers pueden ejecutar ciberataques coordinados contra personas o marcas.
Aplicación bastante popular estaba espiando a los usuarios de teléfonos móviles; hay que desinstalarla de inmediato
  • Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)
  • Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)
  • Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)
  • Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)
  • Radio (2003)
  • Player One (2018)
  • Romance on the High Seas (1948)
  • Selena (1997)
  • Sex And The City (2008)
  • Sex And The City 2 (2010)
  • Sunday in New York (1964)
  • Tea for Two (1950)
  • The Big Wedding (2013)
  • The Boy Next Door (2015)
  • The Dead Files (Travel Channel)
  • The Drop (2014)
  • The Evil Dead (1981)
  • The Evil Dead (2013)
  • The Family (2013)
  • The Hurt Locker (2009)
  • The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)
  • The Lodge (2019)
  • The Nun’s Story (1959)
  • The Painter and the Thief (2020)
  • The Saint (1997)
  • The Turning Point (1977)
  • Tooth Fairy (2010)
  • Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)
  • X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
  • You’re Next (2013)
Smart TV
Así como los celulares, los televisores inteligentes también se pueden actualizar.

2 de junio

  • Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)
  • Painting With John, Temporada 3 (HBO Original)
  • Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

4 de junio

  • 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days (TLC)
  • Battle on the Beach (HGTV)
  • The Idol (HBO Original) en 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos

5 de junio

  • Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

6 de junio

  • Burden of Proof (HBO Original)
  • Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)
Este es el más reciente logo de Gmail.
¿Cómo evitar que Google desaparezca una cuenta de gmail que lleva tiempo inactiva?

7 de junio

  • Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) en 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos
  • Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

8 de junio

  • A Star Is Born (2018)
  • American Pain (Max Original)

9 de junio

  • AEW All Access (TBS)
  • First Five (Max Original)

10 de junio

  • Build It Forward (HGTV)
  • Red 2 (2013)
  • Walker, Temporada 3

12 de junio

  • Celebrity IOU, Temporada 4A (HGTV)

13 de junio

  • Vacation (2015)

14 de junio

  • How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)
  • Small Town Potential (HGTV)

15 de junio

  • Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Temporada 3
  • Crack Addicts (TLC)
  • Outchef’d (Food Network)
  • Rap Battlefield, Temporada 2 (Max Original)
Los televisores inteligentes cuentan con varios puertos que son de gran utilidad.
Los televisores inteligentes cuentan con varios puertos que son de gran utilidad.

16 de junio

  • Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)
  • Meet the Batwheels shorts, Temporada 1C (Cartoon Network)
  • The Cabin Chronicles, Temporada 3 (Magnolia Network)

17 de junio

  • John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

18 de junio

  • Beachside Brawl (Food Network)
  • The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)
  • The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)
  • We Baby Bears, Temporada 2A (Cartoon Network)

19 de junio

  • Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

21 de junio

  • 7 Little Johnstons (TLC)
  • The Stroll (HBO Original)

22 de junio

  • And Just Like That…, Temporada 2 (Max Original) en 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos
  • Christina On The Coast (HGTV)
  • Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)

23 de junio

  • Rich & Shameless, Temporada 2A (TNT)
  • Teen Titans Go!, Temporada 8B (Cartoon Network)

25 de junio

  • Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

26 de junio

  • Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)

27 de junio

  • Chopped (Food Network)
  • Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

28 de junio

  • Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

29 de junio

  • Revealed (HGTV)
  • Ten-Year-Old Tom, Temporada 2 (Max Original)
  • Warrior, Temporada 3 (Max Original)

30 de junio

  • Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Temporada 7 (Magnolia Network)

