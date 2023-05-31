Aliste las crispetas; HBO Max se lució con lo nuevo que llega en junio de 2023

HBO Max es la nueva plataforma de streaming que unifica todos los contenidos de HBO, además, llega con una más amplia biblioteca audiovisual de éxitos de taquilla, series y exclusivos Max Originals.
Cabe destacar que desde junio, HBO Max ya no “existirá”, ahora se conocerá solamente como Max, sin embargo, su contenido sigue siendo de calidad y el calendario de junio de 2023 promete los mejores contenidos para sus usuarios. Empezanco con nuevos lanzamientos que incluyen la controvertida serie limitada The Idol, la secuela de Sex and the City, And Just Like That regresa para una segunda temporada, mientras que la película más popular de 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water, hace su debut en streaming.
1 de junio
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- A Star Is Born (1954)
- A Star Is Born (1976)
- Army of Darkness (1993)
- Balls of Fury (2007)
- Beautiful Creatures (2013)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Breach (2007)
- Bulworth (1998)
- Class Act (1992)
- Click (2006)
- Dave (1993)
- David Copperfield (1935)
- Demolition Man (1993)
- Diggers (2006)
- Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
- Dolphin Tale (2011)
- Dumb & Dumber (1994)
- Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
- Eastern Promises (2007)
- Edge of Darkness (2010)
- Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)
- Enter The Dragon (1973)
- Fame (1980)
- Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)
- Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)
- Gold Diggers of 1933
- Gold Diggers of 1935Grease (1978)
- Hairspray (2007)
- I Origins (2014)
- I, Tonya (2017)
- Jackie Brown (1997)
- Jeremiah Johnson (1972)
- Jersey Boys (2014)
- Just Mercy (2019)
- Knock Knock (2015)
- Little Shop of Horrors (1986)Magic Mike (2012)
- Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)
- Wives (2019)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Monster-In-Law (2005)
- Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
- Moonlight (2016)
- Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)
- Narc (2002)
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
- Never Say Never Again (1983)
- Objective, Burma! (1945)
- On Moonlight Bay (1951)
- Operation Crossbow (1965)
- Police Academy (1984)
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)
- Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)
- Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)
- Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)
- Radio (2003)
- Player One (2018)
- Romance on the High Seas (1948)
- Selena (1997)
- Sex And The City (2008)
- Sex And The City 2 (2010)
- Sunday in New York (1964)
- Tea for Two (1950)
- The Big Wedding (2013)
- The Boy Next Door (2015)
- The Dead Files (Travel Channel)
- The Drop (2014)
- The Evil Dead (1981)
- The Evil Dead (2013)
- The Family (2013)
- The Hurt Locker (2009)
- The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)
- The Lodge (2019)
- The Nun’s Story (1959)
- The Painter and the Thief (2020)
- The Saint (1997)
- The Turning Point (1977)
- Tooth Fairy (2010)
- Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)
- X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
- You’re Next (2013)
2 de junio
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)
- Painting With John, Temporada 3 (HBO Original)
- Well Designed (Magnolia Network)
4 de junio
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days (TLC)
- Battle on the Beach (HGTV)
- The Idol (HBO Original) en 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos
5 de junio
- Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)
6 de junio
- Burden of Proof (HBO Original)
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)
7 de junio
- Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) en 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos
- Ghost Adventures (Discovery)
8 de junio
- A Star Is Born (2018)
- American Pain (Max Original)
9 de junio
- AEW All Access (TBS)
- First Five (Max Original)
10 de junio
- Build It Forward (HGTV)
- Red 2 (2013)
- Walker, Temporada 3
12 de junio
- Celebrity IOU, Temporada 4A (HGTV)
13 de junio
- Vacation (2015)
14 de junio
- How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)
- Small Town Potential (HGTV)
15 de junio
- Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Temporada 3
- Crack Addicts (TLC)
- Outchef’d (Food Network)
- Rap Battlefield, Temporada 2 (Max Original)
16 de junio
- Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)
- Meet the Batwheels shorts, Temporada 1C (Cartoon Network)
- The Cabin Chronicles, Temporada 3 (Magnolia Network)
17 de junio
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)
18 de junio
- Beachside Brawl (Food Network)
- The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)
- The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)
- We Baby Bears, Temporada 2A (Cartoon Network)
19 de junio
- Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)
21 de junio
- 7 Little Johnstons (TLC)
- The Stroll (HBO Original)
22 de junio
- And Just Like That…, Temporada 2 (Max Original) en 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos
- Christina On The Coast (HGTV)
- Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)
23 de junio
- Rich & Shameless, Temporada 2A (TNT)
- Teen Titans Go!, Temporada 8B (Cartoon Network)
25 de junio
- Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)
26 de junio
- Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)
27 de junio
- Chopped (Food Network)
- Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)
28 de junio
- Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)
29 de junio
- Revealed (HGTV)
- Ten-Year-Old Tom, Temporada 2 (Max Original)
- Warrior, Temporada 3 (Max Original)
30 de junio
- Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Temporada 7 (Magnolia Network)