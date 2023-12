Cocodrilo genera pánico en Florida: daba un paseo por reconocido centro comercial

𝚆𝙷𝙰𝚃 𝙳𝙾 𝚈𝙾𝚄 𝙲𝙰𝙻𝙻 𝙰 𝙶𝙰𝚃𝙾𝚁 𝙸𝙽 𝙰 𝚅𝙴𝚂𝚃?...... 𝗔𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 😅😂 Just moments ago, Sergeant Toslluku, Deputy Cevertus, and Deputy Roedding were called to a 12 foot, SIX HUNDRED POUND gator at Coconut Point Mall !!! {yes, you read that right}. Our friends with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene and in a joint effort, got this massive guy to safety! There truly is never a dull moment while on patrol here in Lee County, eh? If you’re chompin’ at the bit to get into law enforcement, we promise excitement and a great workout here at #TeamLCSO 😳🐊 #LikeAndSHARE #TheAnimalWhisperers