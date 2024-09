Las impactantes imágenes y testimonios de los bombardeos de Israel en Líbano. Hay más de 270 muertos y miles de heridos

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / (FILES) This picture provided courtesy of the Associated Press shows AFP cameraman Dylan Collins speaking on his mobile phone after being injured by Israeli shelling at Alma al-Shaab border village with Israel in southern Lebanon on October 13, 2023. Hamas's attack on October 7 resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures. Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,431 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by�the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The United Nations has�acknowledged the toll as reliable. (Photo by Hassan Ammar / Courtesy of the Associated Press (AP) / AFP) | Foto: AFP