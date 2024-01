“Negligencia y grave descuido”: sobrevivientes al ataque de Hamás a festival en Israel demandan y piden indemnización a ese país

Bullet-riddled toilets that were used by youths who participated in the Supernova festival on October 7, are displayed in a temporary exhibition titled '06:29' in Tel Aviv on December 7, 2023 two months after Palestinian Hamas militants attacked the party-goers, killing scores and taking around 40 hostages back to the Gaza Strip. With empty tents, an abandoned bar and even the original sound system, the new exhibition has recreated the scene of the bloody October 7 Hamas attack on a desert music festival. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) | Foto: AFP