Italia se prepara para medidas más estrictas contra la gestación subrogada

“Homofobia estatal”

In this file photo taken on June 19, 2016 a Turkish anti-riot police officer steps on a rainbow flag during a rally staged by the LGBT community on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul. - LGBT associations denounce a "hate campaign" by Turkish President aimed at making his conservative voters forget the economic problems, at the risk of encouraging violence against a particularly vulnerable community. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) | Foto: AFP