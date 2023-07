Alberto Núñez Feijóo espera que América Latina vuelva a contar con dirigentes que se aparten del autoritarismo: “Sería bueno que prevalezcan aquellos que respetan la democracia”

VITORIA GASTEIZ, ALAVA, BASQUE C, SPAIN - JULY 15: The national leader of the Partido Popular and candidate for the presidency of the Government, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, participates in an electoral campaign event in Vitoria Gasteiz, Alava, Basque Country, Spain. Feijoo has visited twelve autonomous communities as part of his tour of Spain to ask for the confidence of the citizens before the general elections of July 23. (Photo By Iñaki Berasaluce/Europa Press via Getty Images) | Foto: Europa Press via Getty Images