‘Por amor a la región Pacífico’, la campaña que busca operar a personas con labios leporinos: le contamos los detalles para aplicar

381854 18: A child with cleft lip awaits surgery at the Rotaplast Clinic September 7, 2000 in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Rotaplast is a San Francisco based organization that send medical teams to poor countries to provide free reconstructive surgery to indigent children with cleft lip and palate anomalies, and with specific facial and hand deformities. Rotaplast was founded in 1993 and has helped over 2000 children so far in South America. (Photo by Jean-Marc Giboux/Getty Images) | Foto: Getty Images