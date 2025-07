La extraña carcasa de silicona para el teléfono que se siente como piel humana y puede quemarse con el sol, ¿de qué se trata?

☀️ Say hello to the Skincase – the phone case that burns (yes, really) when exposed to UV rays 🔥📱



Crafted with @marcteyssier & backed by @britishskinfndn, it mimics human skin to remind you to reapply sunscreen 👀



Stay safe. Stay connected. Stay sun smart.



📍 Roam freely up… pic.twitter.com/xDlCUdogy5