El alimento vegetal que estimula la producción de colágeno

Front view of a large group of multicolored fresh organic roots, legumes and tubers shot on a rustic wooden background. The composition includes potatoes, Spanish onions, ginger, purple carrots, yucca, beetroot, garlic, peanuts, red potatoes, sweet potatoes, golden onions, turnips, parsnips, celeriac, fennels and radish. Some elements are on a rustic wooden crate. Low key DSLR photo taken with Canon EOS 6D Mark II and Canon EF 24-105 mm f/4L | Foto: Getty Images