Davinson Sánchez jugará en la Champions League, este será su millonario sueldo

Davinson Sánchez to Galatasaray, here we go! Agreement reached with Spurs on fee between €10/15m with add-ons included 🚨🟡🔴 #Galatasaray



📑 Understand Sánchez will sign until June 2027.



🇨🇴 Understand medical will be next 24h in Colombia.



Sánchez + Ndombele, almost done. pic.twitter.com/cvcUpDgsp0