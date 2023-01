Policía en EE. UU. habla luego de que un niño le disparara ‘accidentalmente’ a su maestra: “Estoy descorazonado”

On Dec. 21, Tausha Haight filed for divorce from her husband Michael Haight.



On Dec. 27 he was served with divorce papers.



Yesterday, police in Utah found Tausha, her mother, and her five children all shot dead by their father, who then killed himself.