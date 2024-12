Se robaron 28 loros de un refugio en la Florida, Estados Unidos

The rose-ringed parakeet - Psittacula krameri, also known as the ring-necked parakeet, is a medium-sized parrot in the genus Psittacula, of the family Psittacidae. It has disjunct native ranges in Africa and the Indian Subcontinent, and is now introduced into many other parts of the world where feral populations have established themselves and are bred for the exotic pet trade. One of the few parrot species that have successfully adapted to living in disturbed habitats. The number of ring necked parakeets in the central urban part of the Netherlands has almost doubled to some 22,000 in 10 years, according to a count by volunteers on behalf of bird research group Sovon Vogelonderzoek Nederland. . The birds are spotted perched on the branches of tree and bushes in a forest with a lake pond in the nature, the natural habitat environment for bird near the urban environment of Eindhoven in Park Meerland near Meerhoven. Eindhoven, the Netherlands on January 29, 2022 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) | Foto: NurPhoto via Getty Images