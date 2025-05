El nuevo AUDI chino está listo: cambia el logo, hay mucha potencia y es más llamativo que los de Alemania, ¿dónde se venderá?

AUDI E5 Sportback for China - specs - MIIT May



AUDI, in capitals, is a new high-end EV brand for the Chinese market. AUDI cars are developed and manufactured by SAIC-VW Audi.



The AUDI E5 Sportback is based on the ADP Platform with an 800V architecture. Size: 4881/1960/1479,… pic.twitter.com/pXTfhUfuGw