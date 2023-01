Marchas provida y en rechazo del aborto se tomaron las calles de Washington con un mensaje contundente este viernes

VIDEO THREAD: Thousands marched to the Supreme Court today in Washington DC for the 50th annual anti-abortion March For Life, the first since the overturning of Roe v Wade.



"1, 2, 3, 4, Roe v Wade is out the door!" they chanted.



"5, 6, 7, 8, now it's time to legislate!" pic.twitter.com/QxtQOhUi1n