Volkswagen presentó el ID. Every1, la nueva joya con la que busca competir en el segmento de carros eléctricos: este es su precio

It’s the VW ID.EVERY1, could it be the one for you gang? Let’s us know what you think?!

£17k / 20 euros but it won’t arrive until 2027.

Full story here ⬇️ and first look video arriving tomorrow so subscribe to our channel! https://t.co/9BZaGanN9R pic.twitter.com/xgxPQgTknI