Vuelta a España 2021: Se retiró uno de los principales rivales de Egan Bernal y Miguel Ángel López

SESTOLA, ITALY - MAY 11: Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers & Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education - Nippo during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 4 a 187km stage from Piacenza to Sestola 1020m / @girodiitalia / #Giro / #UCIworldtour / on May 11, 2021 in Sestola, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) | Foto: Tim de Waele/Getty Images