Juan Felipe Cadavid hace un explosivo llamado a James Rodríguez sobre su llegada al São Paulo

James Rodriguez (10) of Al Rayyan reacts during the Amir Cup quarter final between Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on 5 March 2022. (Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images) | Foto: NurPhoto via Getty Images

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 7: James Rodriguez of Everton warms up before the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on August 7 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images) | Foto: Everton FC via Getty Images