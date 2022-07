Tragedia en parque acuático: orcas asesinaron a mujer que gritaba “no quiero morir”

Tilikum was born in 1981, trapped in 1983 and died in 2017. The orca killed 3 times, whose trainer in 2010 during a show in front of the audience. See its dorsal fin bending due to captivity. Orca are inoffensive in the seas, but can kill in captivity #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp9 pic.twitter.com/1w42qBJjWF