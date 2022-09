Video | ‘Supermán’ López y Enric Mas dejaron atrás sus problemas: así fue su saludo en la meta

🇪🇸 RACE: @lavuelta - stage 15



Again strong @SupermanlopezN atop Sierra Nevada. 3rd place in company of Enric Mas. Both riders distanced main favorites on the final climb. Too late to catch winner Arensman, survivor of the break.

#LaVuelta22 #AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/geoMxrjII4