Imperdible: estos son los sorprendentes datos antes de la gran final de la NBA

On this week's #MadBoosties, @jack_obrien and @jabariadavis are joined by Megan Gailey to preview the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV featuring the league’s top two records since January in the Pacers and Thunder. Game 1 tips off tomorrow night at 8:30pm/et on ABC!



🔊… pic.twitter.com/WgYY1NOgIa