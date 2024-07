Jhon Jader Durán rompe el mercado: arde negocio multimillonario en la Premier League

🚨⚒️ EXCL: West Ham have improved their bid to Aston Villa for Jhon Durán.



Current proposal worth £32m plus talent Lewis Orford to join #AVFC and also sell-on clause.#WHUFC trying to match £40m package valuation as revealed today while they work on Noussair Mazraoui deal too. pic.twitter.com/TFjwvRFZOo