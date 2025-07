Mala noticia para Richard Ríos: filtraron dura decisión que afectaría su futuro

🚨🇧🇷 The race for Richard Rios is wide open: Palmeiras are in no rush to sell and want to maximise value.



Benfica, Forest, now Porto (back after a previous bid) and others are all in.



AS Roma, as revealed on @TEAMtalk, remain on the sidelines, not intending to overpay the CM. https://t.co/pjpZj7GocG pic.twitter.com/aDv6QE2Lpp