Revelan el gigante de Europa que va por Néiser Villarreal: “Han quedado impresionados”

🚨 #LFC are tracking Colombian wonderkid Neiser Villarreal.



🇨🇴 Villarreal has caught the eye of Reds scouts at ongoing U20 Championship in Venezuela.



⚽ 19-year-old is current top scorer with 7 goals in 8 games.



✍️ Exclusive story with @GraemeBailey https://t.co/eh69eRDPte