Shakira en la Eurocopa 2024: hinchas alemanes prendieron la fiesta al ritmo del ‘Waka waka’

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 23: Niclas Fuellkrug of Germany scores his team's first goal with a header as Yann Sommer of Switzerland (not pictured) fails to make a save during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Switzerland and Germany at Frankfurt Arena on June 23, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) | Foto: Getty Images