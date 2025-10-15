Suscribirse

Fútbol - Inglaterra - Premier League

Brighton and Hove vs Newcastle United: previa, horario y cómo llegan para la fecha 8 de la Premier League

Brighton and Hove y Newcastle United se miden en el estadio The Amex el sábado 18 de octubre a las 09:00 horas y Craig Pawson es el elegido para dirigir el partido.

15 de octubre de 2025, 1:29 p. m.
| Foto: BsAs (DataFactory)

Por la fecha 8 de la Premier League, Newcastle United y Brighton and Hove se enfrentan el sábado 18 de octubre desde las 09:00 horas, en el estadio The Amex.

Así llegan Brighton and Hove y Newcastle United

La visita llega animada por la victoria obtenida en la fecha pasada y buscará seguir por esa senda, mientras que el local tratará sumar de a tres luego del empate conseguido en el último partido.

Últimos resultados de Brighton and Hove en partidos de la Premier League

Brighton and Hove terminó con un empate en 1 frente a Wolverhampton en la pasada jornada. En las 4 jornadas anteriores, ganó en 2 ocasiones, empató 1 y perdió en 1 oportunidad. Recibió 7 goles y sumó 9 a favor.

Últimos resultados de Newcastle United en partidos de la Premier League

Newcastle United venció 2-0 a Nottingham Forest en la fecha anterior. En los duelos recientes, ha ganado 1, ha empatado 2 y ha perdido 1, con 4 goles en el arco rival y 2 en su portería.

Newcastle United no ha registrado ninguna victoria cuando ha jugado en campo contrario y solo se ha llevado un punto en cada partido.

Durante las últimas jornadas el conjunto local acumuló 2 victorias, la visita 1 y entre sí un total de 2 empates. Se enfrentaron por última vez, en este certamen, el 4 de mayo, en el torneo Inglaterra - Premier League 2024-2025, y fue un empate por 1 a 1.

El anfitrión está en el décimo segundo puesto con 9 puntos (2 PG - 3 PE - 2 PP), mientras que la visita acumula 9 unidades y se ubica en décimo primer lugar en el campeonato (2 PG - 3 PE - 2 PP).

El encuentro será supervisado por Craig Pawson, el juez encargado.

EquipoPts.PjPgPePpDf
1Arsenal16751111
2Liverpool1575024
3Tottenham1474218
11Newcastle United972321
12Brighton and Hove972320

Próximos partidos de Brighton and Hove en Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026

  • Fecha 9: vs Manchester United: 25 de octubre - 11:30 horas
  • Fecha 10: vs Leeds United: 1 de noviembre - 10:00 horas
  • Fecha 11: vs Crystal Palace: 9 de noviembre - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 12: vs Brentford: 22 de noviembre - 10:00 horas
  • Fecha 13: vs Nottingham Forest: 30 de noviembre - 09:05 horas

Próximos partidos de Newcastle United en Inglaterra - Premier League 2025-2026

  • Fecha 9: vs Fulham: 25 de octubre - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 10: vs West Ham United: 2 de noviembre - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 11: vs Brentford: 9 de noviembre - 09:00 horas
  • Fecha 12: vs Manchester City: 22 de noviembre - 12:30 horas
  • Fecha 13: vs Everton: 29 de noviembre - 12:30 horas

Horario Brighton and Hove y Newcastle United, según país

  • Argentina y Chile (Santiago): 11:00 horas
  • Colombia y Perú: 09:00 horas
  • Honduras, El Salvador, México (México) y Nicaragua: 08:00 horas
  • Venezuela: 10:00 horas

