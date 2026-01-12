Globos de Oro 2026: lista completa de los ganadores por categorías

La edición 83 de los Globos de Oro se celebró el domingo 11 de enero en la ciudad de Beverly Hills, condado de Los Ángeles, reuniendo a destacadas figuras del cine, la televisión y la música de distintos países, con nominados de España, México y Brasil.
La ceremonia fue conducida por la comediante Nikki Glaser y entre los títulos que más destacaron en la premiación fueron Una batalla tras otra, Hamnet, Adolescence y The Pitt.
Globos de Oro: ‘Una batalla tras otra’ se perfila como la favorita de los galardones de la prensa extranjera
A continuación, el listado completa de ganadores por categorías:
Mejor película musical o comedia
- “Blue Moon”
- “Bugonia”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “No Other Choice”
- “Nouvelle Vague”
- “One Battle After Another” - Ganadora
Mejor película, drama
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet” - Ganadora
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
Jessie Buckey es Agnes, esposa de William Shakespeare. Foto: Focus Features
Mejor director de película
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” - Ganador
- Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
- Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”
- Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”
Mejor actor — Película, musical/comedia
- Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” - Ganador
- George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
- Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
- Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”
- Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”
Mejor actor en una película — drama
- Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”
- Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
- Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”
- Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
- Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”
- Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” - Ganador
Wagner Moura Foto: Apple TV
Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”
- Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
- Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
- Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
- Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” - Ganadora
Mejor actriz en una película - drama
- Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”
- Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” - Ganadora
- Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”
- Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
- Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
- Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
- Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
- Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
- Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
- Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
- Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value” - Ganador
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
- Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”
- Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
- Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
- Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” - Ganadora
Teyana Taylor en la 83.ª edición de los Globos de Oro, celebrada en el Beverly Hilton el 11 de enero de 2026 en Beverly Hills, California. Foto: Penske Media via Getty Images
Mejor película de animación
- “Arco”
- “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle”
- “Elio”
- “KPop Demon Hunters” - Ganadora
- “Little Amelie or the Character of the Rain”
- “Zootopia 2”
Mejor guion — Película
- Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — “Hamnet”
- Jafar Panahi — “It was Just An Accident”
- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt — “Sentimental Value”
- Paul Thomas Anderson — “One Battle After Another” - Ganador
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — “Marty Supreme”
- Ryan Coogler — “Sinners”
Mejor película en idioma extranjero
- “It Was Just An Accident” (Francia)
- “No Other Choice” (Corea del Sur)
- “Sentimental Value” (Noruega)
- “Sirat” (España)
- “The Secret Agent” (Brasil) - Ganadora
- “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Túnez)
Mejor banda sonora original — Película
- Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
- Hans Zimmer, “F1”
- Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” - Ganador
- Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
- Kangding Ray, “Sirat”
- Max Richter, “Hamnet”
Joe Keery, Ludwig Göransson y Charli XCX en la 83.ª edición de los Globos de Oro. Foto: Penske Media via Getty Images
Mejor canción original — Película
- “Dream as One” por Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Golden” por Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, “KPop Demon Hunters” - Ganadora
- “I Lied to You” por Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
- “No Place Like Home” por Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
- “The Girl in the Bubble” por Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
- “Train Dreams” por Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams”
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “F1”
- “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”
- “Sinners” - Ganador
- “Weapons”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “Zootopia 2”
Mejor serie de televisión — Drama
- “The Diplomat”
- “Pluribus”
- “Severance”
- “Slow Horses”
- “The Pitt” - Ganador
- “The White Lotus”
'The Pitt' en su frenética acción. Foto: Warrick Page/HBOMAX. Foto: Warrick Page/MAX
Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “The Studio” - Ganador
Mejor miniserie de televisión
- “Adolescence” - Ganadora
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast in Me”
- “Black Mirror”
- “Dying for Sex”
- “The Girlfriend”
Mejor actriz – Televisión – Drama
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
- Helen Mirren, “MobLand”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” - Ganadora
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Diego Luna, “Andor”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wylie, “The Pitt” - Ganador
Mejor actriz — Televisión, musical o comedia
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” - Ganadora
Mejor actriz en una miniserie
- Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”
- Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
- Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” - Ganadora
- Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
- Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”
- Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
Mejor actor — Televisión, musical o comedia
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio” - Ganador
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actor de reparto – Televisión
- Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” - Ganador
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
- Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
- Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
- Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
Demi Moore y su conmovedor discurso tras triunfo en los Globos de Oro por La Sustancia: “era una actriz de palomitas de maíz”
Mejor actriz de reparto - Televisión
Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
- Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
- Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
- Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” - Ganadora
- Hanna Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actor de miniserie
- Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”
- Jude Law, “Black Rabbit”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
- Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” - Ganador
Mejor comedia stand-up en televisión
- Bill Maher, “Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”
- Brett Goldstein, “The Second Best Night of Your Life”
- Kevin Hart, “Acting My Age”
- Kumail Nanjiani, “Night Thoughts”
- Ricky Gervais, “Mortality” - Ganador
- Sarah Silverman, “Postmortem”
Mejor podcast
- “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd”
- “Call Her Daddy”
- “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” - Ganador
- “The Mel Robbins Podcast”
- “Smartless”
- “Up First”