Globos de Oro 2026: lista completa de los ganadores por categorías

La ceremonia fue conducida por la comediante Nikki Glaser.

Redacción Gente
12 de enero de 2026, 1:52 p. m.
Ejae sostiene su premio a la Mejor Canción Original por 'Golden', de 'KPop Demon Hunters', en los Globos de Oro 2026
Ejae sostiene su premio a la Mejor Canción Original por 'Golden', de 'KPop Demon Hunters', en los Globos de Oro 2026 Foto: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

La edición 83 de los Globos de Oro se celebró el domingo 11 de enero en la ciudad de Beverly Hills, condado de Los Ángeles, reuniendo a destacadas figuras del cine, la televisión y la música de distintos países, con nominados de España, México y Brasil.

La ceremonia fue conducida por la comediante Nikki Glaser y entre los títulos que más destacaron en la premiación fueron Una batalla tras otra, Hamnet, Adolescence y The Pitt.

A continuación, el listado completa de ganadores por categorías:

Mejor película musical o comedia

  • “Blue Moon”
  • “Bugonia”
  • “Marty Supreme”
  • “No Other Choice”
  • “Nouvelle Vague”
  • “One Battle After Another” - Ganadora

Mejor película, drama

  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Hamnet” - Ganadora
  • “It Was Just an Accident”
  • “The Secret Agent”
  • “Sentimental Value”
  • “Sinners”
Jessie Buckey es Agnes, esposa de William Shakespeare.
Jessie Buckey es Agnes, esposa de William Shakespeare. Foto: Focus Features

Mejor director de película

  • Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” - Ganador
  • Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
  • Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”
  • Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
  • Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

Mejor actor — Película, musical/comedia

  • Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” - Ganador
  • George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
  • Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
  • Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”
  • Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Mejor actor en una película — drama

  • Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
  • Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”
  • Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
  • Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”
  • Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” - Ganador
Wagner Moura
Wagner Moura Foto: Apple TV

Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia

  • Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”
  • Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
  • Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
  • Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
  • Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” - Ganadora

Mejor actriz en una película - drama

  • Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”
  • Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”
  • Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” - Ganadora
  • Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”
  • Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
  • Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

  • Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
  • Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
  • Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
  • Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
  • Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
  • Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value” - Ganador

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

  • Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”
  • Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
  • Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
  • Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
  • Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” - Ganadora
83.ª edición de los Globos de Oro
Teyana Taylor en la 83.ª edición de los Globos de Oro, celebrada en el Beverly Hilton el 11 de enero de 2026 en Beverly Hills, California. Foto: Penske Media via Getty Images

Mejor película de animación

  • “Arco”
  • “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle”
  • “Elio”
  • “KPop Demon Hunters” - Ganadora
  • “Little Amelie or the Character of the Rain”
  • “Zootopia 2”

Mejor guion — Película

  • Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — “Hamnet”
  • Jafar Panahi — “It was Just An Accident”
  • Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt — “Sentimental Value”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson — “One Battle After Another” - Ganador
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — “Marty Supreme”
  • Ryan Coogler — “Sinners”

Mejor película en idioma extranjero

  • “It Was Just An Accident” (Francia)
  • “No Other Choice” (Corea del Sur)
  • “Sentimental Value” (Noruega)
  • “Sirat” (España)
  • “The Secret Agent” (Brasil) - Ganadora
  • “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Túnez)

Mejor banda sonora original — Película

  • Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
  • Hans Zimmer, “F1”
  • Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” - Ganador
  • Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
  • Kangding Ray, “Sirat”
  • Max Richter, “Hamnet”
83.ª edición de los Globos de Oro
Joe Keery, Ludwig Göransson y Charli XCX en la 83.ª edición de los Globos de Oro. Foto: Penske Media via Getty Images

Mejor canción original — Película

  • “Dream as One” por Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “Golden” por Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, “KPop Demon Hunters” - Ganadora
  • “I Lied to You” por Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
  • “No Place Like Home” por Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” por Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
  • “Train Dreams” por Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams”

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “F1”
  • “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”
  • “Sinners” - Ganador
  • “Weapons”
  • “Wicked: For Good”
  • “Zootopia 2”

Mejor serie de televisión — Drama

  • “The Diplomat”
  • “Pluribus”
  • “Severance”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “The Pitt” - Ganador
  • “The White Lotus”
'The Pitt' en su frenética acción. Foto: Warrick Page/HBOMAX.
'The Pitt' en su frenética acción. Foto: Warrick Page/HBOMAX. Foto: Warrick Page/MAX

Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “The Studio” - Ganador

Mejor miniserie de televisión

  • “Adolescence” - Ganadora
  • “All Her Fault”
  • “The Beast in Me”
  • “Black Mirror”
  • “Dying for Sex”
  • “The Girlfriend”

Mejor actriz – Televisión – Drama

  • Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
  • Britt Lower, “Severance”
  • Helen Mirren, “MobLand”
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” - Ganadora

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
  • Diego Luna, “Andor”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”
  • Noah Wylie, “The Pitt” - Ganador

Mejor actriz — Televisión, musical o comedia

  • Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks” - Ganadora

Mejor actriz en una miniserie

  • Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”
  • Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
  • Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” - Ganadora
  • Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
  • Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”
  • Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Mejor actor — Televisión, musical o comedia

  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Seth Rogen, “The Studio” - Ganador
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actor de reparto – Televisión

  • Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” - Ganador
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
  • Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
  • Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
  • Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
Mejor actriz de reparto - Televisión

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

