Jared Leto trabaja en película sobre Karl Lagerfeld, icónica leyenda de la moda

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 08: (L-R) Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and Actor Jared Leto pose backstage after the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015. Held at Grand Palais on July 8, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images) | Foto: Getty Images