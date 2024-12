Video: Juan Sebastián Molano la rompe con potente victoria en el Tour de Langkawi

☝🏻 @sebasmolano_ takes victory in #TourdeLangkawi 🇲🇾.



“I’m really pleased to take this victory, the first for me and team here in Malaysia. The team worked really well all day.”



Full report: https://t.co/sQ1EgsOz5v#UAETeamEmirates #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/zTUbuKyDNH