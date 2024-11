Jhon Jader Durán rompe el mercado: destapan “importante oferta” que pone de cabeza su futuro

🚨🆕 #PSG 🇨🇴

Aston Villa's Colombian striker Jhon Durán has caught the attention of PSG.



▪️Under the guidance of Luis Enrique, PSG see Durán as an ideal addition to strengthen their attacking line-up.



▪️The PSG management is preparing an important offer to convince Aston… pic.twitter.com/XYDolJDgUn