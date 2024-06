Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund: canal y hora para ver la final de la Champions League

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti holds their 36th La Liga trophy as Real Madrid players parade onboard a bus to celebrate at the Cibeles square in Madrid on May 12, 2024. Real Madrid's fans line the streets of Madrid as 'Los blancos' celebrate their 36th Liga trophy before facing Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in the Champions League final on June 1. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) | Foto: AFP