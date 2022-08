Reconocido jugador de rugby murió mientras golpeaba a su esposa; esta fue la causa

✝️ Ricky BIBEY

🗓 22 Sep. 1981 – 16 July 2022

🗺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

📜 Rugby league footballer

☠️ cardiac arrest



He made his professional debut in 2001 for @WiganWarriorsRL and went on to play for @LeighCenturions, St Helens, Oldham and Wakefield Trinity Wildcats before retiring in 2012. pic.twitter.com/6iC0JL3thW