Bad Bunny reapareció en un evento deportivo con una curiosa mujer, ¿de quién se trata?

Bad bunny was out with the girl he brung up on stage in #phoenix 😱🤯😳 Check out my pinned video i did about her, where she claimed she went out with him that night after the concert. Maybe she was telling the truth this whole time?! 😱 What do you guys think? #badbunnypr #badbunnyconcert #badbunnyfans #badbunny #benito #badbunnybaby #parati #fyp