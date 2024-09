Conmovedor video: abuela con demencia le da el último adiós a su esposo tras recuperar lucidez, “tienes que escucharme porque te amo”

Nothing else breaks my heart then seeing my grandma saying goodbye to her best friend… Their love story is like the Notebook movie but in their way, both 94 years old and made a beautiful life together! My grandma has dementia and was lucid and got to say goodbye to her soulmate. Today I say goodbye to the sweetest man I known my granpda.. rest in peace pop pop 💜 #fyp#grandparents#thenotebook#soulmate