Shakira lo hizo de nuevo: este es el video oficial de ‘Dai Dai’, canción que acompañará el Mundial 2026

La fiebre futbolera e siente cada vez más, especialmente ahora que se acerca uno de los eventos deportivos más importantes del planeta, un torneo que paraliza al mundo cada cuatro años.
En medio de la expectativa por el Mundial, Shakira volvió a sorprender al presentar el video oficial de Dai Dai, la canción que pondrá a vibrar esta edición del torneo junto a Burna Boy. Aunque el tema ya había sido lanzado previamente, aún faltaban las imágenes que acompañan la propuesta musical, las cuales rápidamente captaron la atención de los aficionados.
La noticia de que la artista barranquillera sería una de las encargadas de ponerle ritmo a la Copa del Mundo despertó gran emoción entre sus seguidores y los amantes del fútbol, quienes esperan con ansias el inicio del Mundial 2026. El torneo comenzará el próximo 11 de junio en el mítico Estadio Azteca, con el partido inaugural entre México y Sudáfrica.
La propuesta musical está cargada de ritmo, diversidad cultural y referencias históricas al deporte. En la letra se mencionan leyendas del fútbol como Pelé, Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi y Kaká, además de selecciones y países que dejaron huella en distintas ediciones de la Copa del Mundo.
El videoclip arrasó en redes sociales y muchos usuarios no tardaron en compararlo con lo que Shakira logró en 2010 con ‘Waka Waka’, el himno mundialista que marcó a toda una generación y se convirtió en un fenómeno global.
Antes del estreno oficial, la cantante compartió varios adelantos en sus plataformas digitales, aumentando la expectativa de sus fanáticos. En los clips promocionales destacó su característico baile, acompañado por un grupo de niños que aportan energía y color a la puesta en escena.
Vea aquí el vídeo oficial de Dai Dai
Letra completa de la canción
Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)
Eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)
Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)
Eh-oh-eh
You knew from the day you were born
That here in this place you belong
You’ve been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong (strong)
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go (ow)
Come follow your desire
When there’s a will, there’s a way
You are the owner of that fire
No one can take it away
Spit out blood to write your story
That is how you paved the way
You’re about to reach the glory
Only one step away
All the highs and lows
All the tears and the pain
You’ve been there through it all, been through it all
Just do it again
Now you got to believe (I believe)
‘Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabes
And it’s is contagious (you know)
And it never fades (no, no)
No one’s getting tired (I know)
‘Cause you got that fire
Dream a little higher
Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go
Ayo
Ayo
We’ve taken all that our hearts can hold
We can’t hold on to the past no more (mm)
From the dirt and the tears, we make gold
We are more than flesh and bones
All the highs and lows (highs and lows)
All the tears and the pain
You been there through it all, been through it all
Just do it again
Now you got to believe (I believe)
‘Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
Feel it, got everything you need it
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabe’
Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romário
Cristiano Ronaldo
El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká
Messi, Mbappé, Salah
Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia
US, England, Germany, France
South Africa, España, México, Japan
Korea, Netherlands
Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)
Eh-oh-eh
Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)
Eh-oh-eh
Knew from the day you were born
Here in this place you belong
You’ve been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong (ow)
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go