Shakira lo hizo de nuevo: este es el video oficial de ‘Dai Dai’, canción que acompañará el Mundial 2026

La fiebre futbolera e siente cada vez más, especialmente ahora que se acerca uno de los eventos deportivos más importantes del planeta, un torneo que paraliza al mundo cada cuatro años.

Shakira habría tirado ácida pulla a Piqué en canción del Mundial 2026: revivió error que cometió con Cristiano Ronaldo

En medio de la expectativa por el Mundial, Shakira volvió a sorprender al presentar el video oficial de Dai Dai, la canción que pondrá a vibrar esta edición del torneo junto a Burna Boy. Aunque el tema ya había sido lanzado previamente, aún faltaban las imágenes que acompañan la propuesta musical, las cuales rápidamente captaron la atención de los aficionados.

La noticia de que la artista barranquillera sería una de las encargadas de ponerle ritmo a la Copa del Mundo despertó gran emoción entre sus seguidores y los amantes del fútbol, quienes esperan con ansias el inicio del Mundial 2026. El torneo comenzará el próximo 11 de junio en el mítico Estadio Azteca, con el partido inaugural entre México y Sudáfrica.

Shakira exalta al 'Pibe' Valderrama en el himno del Mundial 2026 Foto: x

La propuesta musical está cargada de ritmo, diversidad cultural y referencias históricas al deporte. En la letra se mencionan leyendas del fútbol como Pelé, Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi y Kaká, además de selecciones y países que dejaron huella en distintas ediciones de la Copa del Mundo.

El videoclip arrasó en redes sociales y muchos usuarios no tardaron en compararlo con lo que Shakira logró en 2010 con ‘Waka Waka’, el himno mundialista que marcó a toda una generación y se convirtió en un fenómeno global.

Antes del estreno oficial, la cantante compartió varios adelantos en sus plataformas digitales, aumentando la expectativa de sus fanáticos. En los clips promocionales destacó su característico baile, acompañado por un grupo de niños que aportan energía y color a la puesta en escena.

Vea aquí el vídeo oficial de Dai Dai

Letra completa de la canción

Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)

Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh-oh-eh

You knew from the day you were born

That here in this place you belong

You’ve been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong (strong)

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go (ow)

Come follow your desire

When there’s a will, there’s a way

You are the owner of that fire

No one can take it away

Spit out blood to write your story

That is how you paved the way

You’re about to reach the glory

Only one step away

All the highs and lows

All the tears and the pain

You’ve been there through it all, been through it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

‘Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabes

And it’s is contagious (you know)

And it never fades (no, no)

No one’s getting tired (I know)

‘Cause you got that fire

Dream a little higher

Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go

Ayo

Ayo

We’ve taken all that our hearts can hold

We can’t hold on to the past no more (mm)

From the dirt and the tears, we make gold

We are more than flesh and bones

All the highs and lows (highs and lows)

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

‘Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

Feel it, got everything you need it

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabe’

Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romário

Cristiano Ronaldo

El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká

Messi, Mbappé, Salah

Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

US, England, Germany, France

South Africa, España, México, Japan

Korea, Netherlands

Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh-oh-eh

Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh-oh-eh

Knew from the day you were born

Here in this place you belong

You’ve been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong (ow)

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go