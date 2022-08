Helados de una compañía con sede en la Florida, Estados Unidos, ha enfermado a 25 personas

LISTERIA OUTBREAK UPDATE: Big Olaf Creamery recalled ice cream on July 13. The ice cream was sold or served in stores, restaurants, & senior homes in FL, & 1 Big Olaf store in Fredericksburg, OH. Don’t eat, sell, or serve recalled ice cream.

Recall info: https://t.co/0aGAF3ZL4j pic.twitter.com/Rgwg7TerkN