Video: cámaras captan brutal agresión de un padre contra su hija de 2 años, ¿qué pasó?

🤙🏽Facts Dude Drop: Sunny Isles Tourist Caught Kicking 2-Year-Old Daughter On Video



A Sunny Isles Beach, FL, tourist was caught abusing his 2-year-old daughter on May 20, 2025 while on vacation with his family.



Surveillance at La Perla condo on Collins Avenue caught Andrei… pic.twitter.com/6U6jj4IDDk